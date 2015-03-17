FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan shilling flat, focus on possible central bank action
March 17, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

Kenyan shilling flat, focus on possible central bank action

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 17 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was
treading water at near 3-year lows on Tuesday, with pressure
from a globally strong dollar offset by the possibility that the
central bank may intervene for the second straight day to
support the local currency.
    The shilling was trading at 92.05/15 against the dollar at
0720 GMT, unchanged from Monday's close. The central bank sold
an undisclosed amount of dollars on Monday when the shilling
touched its lowest level since Nov. 2011.
    One trader at a Nairobi-based commercial bank said the
possibility of another intervention by the central bank was
lending support to the shilling, which has lost 1.8 percent
against the dollar so far this year.
    "Today is quiet. People are trying to take stock of whatever
is happening in the market... and see if the central bank is
coming in again," said the trader.
    Other regional currencies have lost even more ground to the
dollar in recent weeks due to the globally strong U.S currency,
which has rallied on expectation the U.S. Federal Reserve would
hike rates faster than expected. 
    Technical analysis of the 14-day and 50-day weighted moving
averages shows the shilling was expected to maintain a weakening
trend in the near term.

 (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)

