#Financials
March 18, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Kenyan shilling flat on limp dollar demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 18 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was
steady at near 3-year lows in early trade on Wednesday, with low
dollar demand and cautious trade by dealers wary of a possible
central bank intervention supporting the local currency.
    The shilling was trading at 92.05/15 against the dollar at
0720 GMT, unchanged from Tuesday's close. 
    The central bank sold an undisclosed amount of dollars on
Monday when the shilling hit its lowest level since Nov. 2011.
    "It's dead quiet market this morning," Sheikh Mehran, head
of trading at I&M Bank said. "Central Bank of Kenya has done a
fantastic job of controlling volatility."
    The shilling, along with other regional currencies, have
been pressured in recent weeks due to a globally strong dollar,
which has surged on expectation that the U.S. Federal Reserve
would hike interest rates faster than expected.
    
 (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)

