UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, stocks fall on profit-taking
March 23, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, stocks fall on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Bond sale seen supporting shilling
    * Nation Media shares fall on weak earnings

 (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds)
    NAIROBI, March 23 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was
stable on Monday, supported by offshore investors preparing to
participate in this week's government bond sale, while stocks
closed lower.
    The shilling closed trade at 91.90/92.10 to the dollar,
little changed on Friday's close of 92.00/92.10.
    "We won't see any changes until the bond auction flows are
over," Julius Kiriinya, trader at African Banking Corporation,
said. 
    The central bank will auction an infrastructure bond worth
25 billion shillings ($272 million) on Wednesday, which traders
say has attracted foreign investor interest.
    Some investors were looking for any shilling weakness to buy
the currency to invest in other assets, such as shares or bonds.
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index was down 38.74 points to close at 5,265.67
points, driven by profit-taking that started when the index
scaled a seven-year peak in early March.
    "It's just a bit of sell-off, rather profit-taking so far,
mostly still in reaction to earnings that are coming in," Silha
Rasugu, research analyst at Genghis Capital, said, referring to
a slew of company results.
    Shares in Nation Media Group closed 2.4 percent
lower at 245.00 shillings, weakening the market further. The
company reported a 1 percent rise in 2014 pretax profit to 3.62
billion shillings.
    "For NMG and the media houses, their earnings have not been
the best," Rasugu said.
    "If you look at the industry outlook, it's going to get more
competitive on the digital platform, because advertisers will
have so many options of where to channel their content."
    Kenya's government has switched off all analogue television
signals as part of a global migration to digital broadcast by
June, which is expected to introduce competitors to mainstream
television stations, including those run by NMG.
    On the secondary market, government bonds worth 283 million
shillings ($3 million) were traded, down from 874.10 million
shillings on Friday.
 ($1 = 91.8500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)

