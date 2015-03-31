FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan shilling under pressure from end-month dollar demand
#Financials
March 31, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

Kenyan shilling under pressure from end-month dollar demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was a
touch weaker on Tuesday as banks bought dollars to help clients
settle their bills for monthly imports from abroad, putting
pressure on the local currency.
    By 0710 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
92.35/45 to the dollar, from Monday's close of 92.30/40.
    Traders said most firms keen to settle their bills before
Thursday, as banks and most businesses will be closed on Friday
and Monday for public holidays.    
    "Most banks are picking up some dollars to cover their
clients' end month demand," said Eric Gathecha, a trader at I&M
Bank.        
    The shilling, down 2.2 percent against the dollar this year,
has been receiving support from regular central bank liquidity
mop ups, which make it more expensive for banks to hold dollar
positions. The bank soaked up 17 billion shillings ($184
million) in excess liquidity on Monday. 
   
    ($1 = 92.3500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)

