UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling eases, shares up for second straight day

* Energy sector firms buy dollars * Safaricom rises, helps stocks rally (Adds shilling and stocks closing data) NAIROBI, March 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling weakened slightly on Tuesday as firms bought dollars to settle their monthly bills, while the main benchmark share index rose for a second-straight day. At market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 92.40/50 to the dollar against Monday's close of 92.30/40. "The inflows are weak compared to the supply," said John Njenga, a trader at Commercial Bank of Africa. "We've seen some big buyers coming into the market, especially oil sector companies. They're buying dollars for the next month's imports." Traders said most firms are keen to settle their bills before Thursday, as banks and most businesses will be closed on Friday and Monday for public holidays. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index rose 5.54 points to close at 5,248.16. Safaricom, Kenya's top telecoms operator and the biggest stock on the bourse by market capitalisation, rose 0.35 shillings to close at 17.05 a share, pulling stocks higher. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 2.6 billion shillings ($28 million) were traded, down from 1.2 billion shillings on Monday. ($1 = 92.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)