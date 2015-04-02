Kenyan shilling weaker on energy, manufacturing dollar demand

NAIROBI, April 2 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling weakened on Thursday, undermined by dollar demand from energy and manufacturing sectors but traders said it was seen stable on dollar inflows targeting a bond sale. At 0930 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 92.65/92.75 to the dollar, from Wednesday's close of 92.50/92.60. "There's been good corporate demand from firms in energy, oils and manufacturing sectors," said a trader at a leading commercial bank. Traders say most firms are keen to settle their bills as banks and most businesses will be closed on Friday and Monday for public holidays. Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) said the local currency would likely trade in a range between 92.10-92.90 against the dollar next week. Traders say an upcoming infrastructure bond should lend support to the shilling. Kenya's central bank has invited bids for a 12-year infrastructure bond worth up to 25 billion shillings ($271 million) in a tap sale. Traders said the shilling, which is down 2.6 percent against the dollar so far this year, has also been receiving support from regular central bank liquidity mop ups. Draining liquidity makes it more expensive for banks to hold dollar positions. Kenya's central bank said on Thursday it planned to mop up 24 billion shillings in excess liquidity from the money markets. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 92.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)