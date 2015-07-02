FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling falls close to key level, shares dip
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 2, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling falls close to key level, shares dip

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Traders eye central bank action as shilling weakens
    * Uchumi, Williamson Tea stocks among losers

 (Adds market close)
    NAIROBI, July 2 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
weakened to a new low on Thursday, with traders wary of central
bank action to support the local currency, while stocks fell for
a second straight day.
    At close of trade, commercial banks posted the shilling at
99.50/70 to the dollar - a level last seen in October 2011 -
weaker than Wednesday's close of 99.30/40.
    The central bank was expected to protect the shilling from
weakening beyond the 100 level, traders said. 
    "The outlook will mainly depend on what the central bank
does," said a trader at a major commercial bank. "So far, we
have seen mop-ups, but this has gone to slowing down the pace of
depreciation, as opposed to stopping it."    
    Liquidity in the money market had increased in the last few
days, accelerating the shilling's downward momentum, although
the central bank tried to slow it by seeking to mop up huge
amounts of cash through repurchase agreements.
    The bank sought to mop up 21 billion shillings ($212
million) from the market on Thursday. Mopping up liquidity makes
it a bit more expensive for people to bet against the shilling.
    The central bank has on a number of occasions this year sold
an unspecified amount of dollars to support the shilling.
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index was down 18.82 points to close at 4,839.60
points.
    Among the losers were Uchumi Supermarket, which
was down 0.10 shillings per share to close at 8.75 shillings,
while Williamson Tea Kenya fell 19 shillings to close
at 347 shillings per share.
    On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 1.96
billion shillings ($20 million) were traded, compared with 556.9
million shillings in the previous session.
        
   ($1 = 99.5000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)

