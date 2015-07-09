Kenyan shilling eases on energy, telecoms dollar demand

NAIROBI, July 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling weakened on Thursday amid demand for dollars from energy and telecommunications companies, though inflows from non-governmental organisations offered it some support, traders said. At 0836 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.50/70 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 100.35/45. "It's demand and supply. Supply is mostly from NGOs; demand is the usual culprits - energy, telecom and manufacturers," said a senior trader at one commercial bank said. The trader said the shilling touched 100.80/90 earlier in the session, a 3 1/2-year low last seen in October 2011, before regaining some ground. The shilling has been under sustained pressure heading towards a record low around 107, caused by dwindling tourism revenues, a widening current account deficit and a stronger dollar on global markets. Technical analysis of the 14-day and 50-day weighted moving averages suggested the shilling would stay on a weakening trend in the near term. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Larry King)