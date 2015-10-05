FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms against the dollar on higher yields
October 5, 2015 / 2:24 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms against the dollar on higher yields

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Shilling closes at 103.05/15 per dollar
    * Stocks are down
    * Larger volume of bonds traded

 (Adds market close)
    NAIROBI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling firmed
against the dollar on Monday, benefiting from higher lending
rates and exporters offloading their dollars in anticipation of
further strengthening. Stocks were down.
    At the 1330 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the
shilling at 103.05/15 per dollar, compared to Friday's close of
103.90/104.10.
    "There was a view that due to fundamental weaknesses in the
economy, the shilling could weaken to 110. But now, that
sentiment has charged, mostly because the central bank seems to
be on top of its game," said a trader with a leading commercial
bank in Nairobi.
    The trader said that dollar inflows have increased from
foreign investors coming into the market to buy Kenyan
treasuries. 
    The weighted average interest rate on the benchmark 91-day
Treasury bill  jumped to 20.637 percent at last
week's auction from 18.607 percent at the previous sale.
 
    Traders said there was also little demand for dollars, as
importers stayed on the sidelines expecting the shilling to firm
further, while exporters sold their dollars to lock in their
gains in the face of the strengthening.
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index was down 25.24 points to close at 4084.36 points.
Shares for the British-American Investments Company (Kenya)
Limited fell to 15.75 shillings per share from 16.45.
    "The whole market in general has been on a decline," said a
trader.
    On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 498.9
million shillings were traded, up from 339.2 million last
Friday.  
 (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Edith Honan; Editing by Toby
Chopra)

