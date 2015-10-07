Kenyan shilling edges down as liquidity increases

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling inched down against the dollar on Wednesday, under pressure from increased liquidity in the domestic money markets, which makes it cheaper for people to bet against the currency. At 0630 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 103.40/50, after Tuesday's close of 103.20/30. "The shilling has weakened marginally due to a market correction," said a trader with a leading commercial bank. The shilling firmed to its highest level since mid-August on Tuesday, having benefited from tight liquidity in the money markets, which sent the overnight lending rate for banks to a high of 28 percent last week. The rate fell to 18.1622 percent on Tuesday from 19.5562 percent the previous day, pointing to the improving conditions. Good liquidity usually makes it slightly cheaper for banks to build up dollar positions and the central bank has been mopping up the excess liquidity to stave off any pressure on the shilling. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Louise Ireland)