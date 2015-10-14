FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenya's main share index slides, shilling steady
October 14, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya's main share index slides, shilling steady

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Stocks near three-year low
    * Shilling barely moved

 (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Kenya's main share index shed
2.6 percent to close at a new three-year low, hurt by investors
dropping banking stocks after news the central bank has taken
over the management of a commercial bank.
    The shilling was steady.
    The main Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share
Index lost 102.86 points to close at 3,875.84 points,
nearing a level last hit on Sept. 10, 2012, when it closed at
3,860.41.
    Stock analysts said investors were reacting to news that the
central bank had put privately-owned Imperial Bank into
receivership and would investigate possible
"malpractices". 
    The central bank said on Wednesday the Imperial Bank
incident "does not present a systemic concern for the sector",
noting the lender represented just 1.8 percent of Kenya's
banking system. 
    "It is more of a knee jerk reaction than a fundamental
issue," Daniel Kuyoh, investment analyst at Alpha Africa Asset
Managers, said. "We expect this to normalise in the next few
trading sessions." 
    Equity Bank was down 8 percent to end at 40
shillings a share, while Standard Chartered Bank fell 2.9
percent to 200 shillings and Kenya Commercial Bank shed
4.7 percent to close at 40.25 shillings.
    At close of trade at 1330 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 103.20/30 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's
close of 103.25/35.
    Traders said whatever dollar demand there was in the market
had been well-matched by supply. They expected the shilling to
trade in the 102.80 to 103.60 range in the next few days.
    The shilling, which has lost 12 percent against the dollar
so far this year, has firmed in the past months due to dollar
inflows from offshore investors attracted by interest rates of
more than 20 percent on government Treasury bills.
    On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 2.23
billion shillings were traded, up from 511.50 million shillings
on Tuesday.
 (Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)

