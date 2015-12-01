FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling holds steady, main share index falls
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling holds steady, main share index falls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates with closing rate, shares)
    NAIROBI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling barely
moved on Tuesday, with traders expecting the local currency to
stay in a tight range against the dollar in the build-up to the
traditionally quiet Christmas season.
    The benchmark share index finished lower.
    At the 1330 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the
shilling at 102.10/20, little changed from Monday's closing rate
of 102.20/30. 
    "Demand and supply is equally matched today," one
Nairobi-based trader said.  
    The shilling has been stuck in a narrow band of
102.00-102.50 for weeks as importer dollar demand keeps it from
appreciating beyond 102.00 and the prospect of central bank
intervention keeps it from weakening past 102.50.
    In the stock market, the main NSE20 share index 
lost nearly 1 percent to close at 3,978.17 points, giving up
most of its previous day's gains.
    Standard Chartered Kenya, which issued a profit
warning for the year last week, led the losses, falling just
over 4 percent to close at 209.00 shillings per share.
    British American Tobacco Kenya, which was linked to
claims of bribery in the British television programme Panorama
on Monday, inched down by just 1 shilling to close at 784
shillings per share.
    Traders said it would take the next few trading sessions for
them to tell the full extent of the impact of the claims made in
Panorama on the shares.   
    In the debt market, bonds worth 2.2 billion shillings 
($21.55 million) were trade, up from the previous day's volume
of 1.2 billion shillings.  
               ...........................Shilling spot rates 
                  .....................Shilling forward rates 
                           .......................Cross rates 
         ..................................Local contributors 
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ...............Treasury bill yields 
        ..................Central bank open market operations 
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate 
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             ..................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 

($1 = 102.1000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Drazen Jorgic; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.