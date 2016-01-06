UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, shares nudge higher

(Updates with closing rate, shares) NAIROBI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling held steady on Wednesday and traders said they expected it to remain in a tight band, with the market focused on the price of crude oil. Shares in Nairobi rose after falling in the first two trading sessions of this year. At the 1330 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.20/30 to the dollar, barely changed from Tuesday's closing rate of 102.25/35. The shilling, which was one of the least volatile emerging market currencies last year, has inched up 0.09 percent this year mainly due to the drop in the price of crude, traders said. "Lower oil prices are helping narrow the current account deficit and for Kenya, not being a commodity producing country, that has been a blessing in disguise," a trader at one commercial bank said. Traders said the shilling was expected to stay in the 102.00 to 103.00 range against the dollar in the next few days as market activity resumes gradually after the holidays. In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index rose 0.85 percent to close at 4,008.53 points, as investors saw opportunities in shares that had fallen in the previous two sessions when the index finished down. Shares that rose included those of EABL, the country's largest brewer. Volumes were low after the holidays, with just 339 million shillings worth of shares changing hands. In the debt market, bonds worth 27 million shillings were traded. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa; editing by Alexander Smith)