UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, Safaricom helps shares rise
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 17, 2016 / 2:53 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, Safaricom helps shares rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds market closing data)
    NAIROBI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was flat
against the dollar on Wednesday, helped by weak demand for the
U.S. currency. 
    At the official market close of 1330 GMT, commercial banks
quoted the shilling at 101.75/85 to the dollar, the same as
Tuesday's close. 
    "There was minimal activity today. People are being cautious
and there was no huge (dollar) demand," said a senior trader at
one commercial bank.
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index rose 25.81 points, or 0.7 percent, to close at
3,815.40 points. 
    Telecoms firm Safaricom, the bourse's biggest
stock by market capitalisation, gained 1 percent to close at
15.70 shilling.
    
 (Reporting by George Obulutsa, Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James
Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
