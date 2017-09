NAIROBI, July 2 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank sought to mop up 21 billion shillings ($212 million) from the market on Thursday saying there was excess liquidity.

The bank uses repurchase agreements (repo) and term auction deposits (TAD) to try and minimise liquidity, in order to make it a bit more expensive for people to bet against the shilling, thus offering a measure of stability in the currency market.