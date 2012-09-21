Kenya cbank says in repo market for $65 mln

NAIROBI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank said on Friday it was in the market to take out 5.5 billion shillings ($64.9 million) in excess liquidity using repurchase agreements (repos).

The bank has been soaking up liquidity most of this year using repos to support the shilling, which has come under pressure in the last two months after policymakers cut the key interest rate by a total 500 basis points to 13 percent.

Lower interest rates normally makes credit access cheaper for importers and easier for commercial banks to hold long dollar positions which weigh down the local currency.