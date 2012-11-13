FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya cbank says in repo market to mop up 2 bln shillings
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Kenya cbank says in repo market to mop up 2 bln shillings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank on Tuesday sought to mop up 2 billion shillings ($23.39 million) in excess liquidity from the market via repurchase agreements (repos).

The bank has been using repos most of this year to take out liquidity and support the shilling which is 0.3 percent weaker than the dollar in the year-to-date.

On Monday, the central bank which intended to mop up 7.5 billion shillings, received bids worth 31.69 billion shillings accepting 7.5 billion shillings at 9.12 percent.

$1 = 85.5000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.