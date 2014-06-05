FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya 91-day Treasury bills yield rises to 9.283 pct
June 5, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya 91-day Treasury bills yield rises to 9.283 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 5 (Reuters) - Kenya’s 91-day Treasury bills yield rose to 9.283 percent at auction this week from 8.802 percent at last week’s sale, the central bank said on Thursday.

The central bank said it received 3.3 billion shillings ($37.71 million) worth of bids for the 4 billion shillings debt on offer, representing a subscription rate of 82 percent. It accepted all bids.

Next week, the bank will offer Treasury bills of all maturities worth a combined 12 billion shillings, it said. ($1 = 87.5000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by George Obulutsa)

