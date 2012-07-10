Kenya mobile phone users jump 15.8 pct in Q1

NAIROBI, July 10 (Reuters) - The number of mobile phone subscribers in Kenya rose nearly 16 percent in the first quarter of this year from a year ago, the telecom industry regulator said on Tuesday.

The Communications Commission of Kenya (CCK) said the users increased to 29 million during the period, reflecting a race by operators to extend network coverage around the country.

“The continued growth in subscriptions is a clear indication of the operators’ increasing focus to offer competitive and innovative products and services,” it said in its latest quarterly report.

The east African nation has four operators with Safaricom , which is 40 percent held by Britain’s Vodafone , commanding about 70 percent of the market.

India’s Bharti Airtel, Telkom Kenya, which is controlled by France Telecom, and Essar’s Yu are the other operators in the market.

Internet usage, which firms say is the next area of big opportunity in the sector, grew by 69 percent to 6.5 million subscribers from the same period last year, driven by connections through handheld devices.

Subscriptions to mobile phone-based money transfer services rose 9 percent to just under 19 million during the period, CCK said.