NAIROBI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Mumias Sugar reported on Thursday a loss of 104.8 million shillings ($1.22 million) in the six months ended December, compared with a 1.58 billion shilling loss a year earlier, after improved sugar production boosted revenues.

Total revenues for the period increased 31 percent to 7.1 billion shillings, the company said. ($1 = 86.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Richard Lough)