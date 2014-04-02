FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 2, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya's Mumias Sugar suspends CEO over sales deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 2 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Mumias Sugar has suspended its chief executive Peter Kebati while it investigates the firm’s sales and distribution deals, the company’s chairman said on Wednesday.

Dan Ameyo told Reuters the board had asked Kebati and Commercial Director Paul Murgor to “step aside” while it conducts the investigations.

“We have suspended them for two months to enable us to carry out a comprehensive audit of our sugar sales and distribution,” Ameyo said. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Greg Mahlich)

