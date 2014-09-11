FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenya's Mumias Sugar full-year loss widens on lower prices
September 11, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya's Mumias Sugar full-year loss widens on lower prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, additional details)

NAIROBI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Mumias Sugar reported a bigger loss before tax of 3.4 billion shillings ($38 million) in 2014, from 2.2 billion shillings last year, blaming weaker sugar prices.

The company said on Thursday that sugar prices fell due to an influx of illegal sugar imports and a shortage of cane following a poor harvest.

Kenya has used high tariffs to protect its sugar farmers but the policy has encouraged smuggling of cheaper sugar imports.

“Availability of good quality cane continued to be a major challenge as a result of decreased areas under cane, declining cane yield per hectare and cane poaching,” the company said in in a statement for its financial year to the end of June.

In a profit warning issued on Wednesday, Mumias Sugar said its annual loss would be more than 25 percent, and it would make management changes aimed at improving its financial performance.

Mumias said in June it had dismissed two top managers who were suspended in April while the company investigated “questionable sugar sale and importation transactions”.

1 US dollar = 88.7500 Kenyan shilling Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia/Ruth Pitchford

