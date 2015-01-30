UPDATE 1-Kenya government offers cash bailout to troubled Mumias sugar firm

(Adds details, background, share price)

NAIROBI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Kenya’s government said it would inject 500 million shillings ($5.5 million) to bail out cash-strapped Mumias Sugar, sending the firm’s shares 5.5 percent higher on Friday.

The cash would help turn around struggling Mumias, whose sugar output accounts for close to a third of Kenya’s annual sugar production, Felix Koskei the agriculture minister said in a statement late on Thursday.

As part of the bailout, the government would seek to change the company’s management and prosecute any managers who may have led to the company’s near-collapse, Koskei said.

Mumias in June dismissed two top managers who had been suspended to allow the company to investigate “questionable sugar sale and importation transactions”.

At 0835 GMT, Mumias was trading 5.5 percent higher at 2.95 shillings a share on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

“Speculators are driving it,” Virginia Wairimu, a research analyst at Suntra Investment Bank, said.

Mumias posted a loss before tax of 3.4 billion shillings ($38 million) in 2014 compared with a loss of 2.2 billion shillings the previous year, which it blamed on weaker sugar prices.

Koskei said the company’s decline was “largely due to key lapses in management and governance which have resulted in the company incurring losses or being locked into unfavourable trading arrangements.”

Koskei said the sugar producer had started looking for new staff to help with its revival.

“Given the strategic role that the company plays in the Kenyan economy we shall do all it takes to rescue this market leader,” he said.

Kenya’s raw sugar production is expected to rise 4 percent to 617,039 tonnes in 2015, buoyed by extra factory capacity and improved supply of cane, officials have said.