NAIROBI, March 5 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Mumias Sugar reported a bigger first-half loss of 2.08 billion shillings ($22.8 million) due to lower prices and reduced production during a prolonged shutdown.

Cash-strapped Mumias, whose sugar output accounts for close to a third of Kenya’s annual sugar production, had posted a restated loss of 407.4 million shilling loss a year earlier.