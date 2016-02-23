FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Mumias Sugar says posts H1 pretax loss of 2.26 bln shillings
February 23, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's Mumias Sugar says posts H1 pretax loss of 2.26 bln shillings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Mumias Sugar reported on Tuesday a pretax loss of 2.26 billion shillings ($22.23 million) in the six months ending Dec. 31, widening from a loss of 2.08 billion shillings in the year ago period due to increased finance costs.

Cash-strapped Mumias said in a statement that finance costs nearly doubled to 732.6 million shillings from 378.7 million shillings in the six-month period ended Dec. 31, 2014.

Net revenue for the period rose 11 percent from a year ago to 2.98 billion shillings.

$1 = 101.6500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
