FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Kenya's Mumias Sugar issues profit warning
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 27, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Kenya's Mumias Sugar issues profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Blames falling output and prices for warning

* Swings to H1 loss of 1.58 bln shillings (Updates with H1 numbers)

NAIROBI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mumias Sugar warned pretax profits would tumble by at least a quarter in its full fiscal year to end-June 2013 after drought hurt its cane output and earnings in the first six months.

Kenya’s biggest grower and miller of sugar swung to a loss before tax of 1.58 billion shillings ($18.3 million) in the first half to end-December from a profit of 1.26 billion shillings in the year-ago period, it said on Wednesday after the market closed.

Mumias, whose shares are some of the most frequently traded on the Nairobi bourse, said lower sugar prices had also hit revenues in the first half.

“The outlook for the second half of the year is stronger, and we expect improved profitability,” Mumias said in a statement.

Mumias recorded pretax profits of 1.76 billion shillings for its last financial year.

$1 = 86.300 Kenyan shillings Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough and Jane Baird

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.