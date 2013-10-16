Kenyan retailer Naivas says stake sale talks with Massmart "off"

NAIROBI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Kenyan retail chain Naivas is no longer selling a stake in its business and talks over a possible sale with South Africa’s Massmart Holdings are “off”, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.

Naivas chairman Simon Mukuha had said in August they were looking to sell a majority stake to Massmart, which is owned by the world’s biggest retailer Walmart.

“We are fattening our cow. As and when we are ready we will do that (sell) but as it is now we are not,” Gilbert Mwangi, the administration manager at Naivas told Reuters on phone.

“They (talks with Massmart) are off. We are not selling now.” (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Drazen Jorgic and James Jukwey)