FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Kenyan watchdog investigates Naspers over soccer broadcasts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 10 months ago

Kenyan watchdog investigates Naspers over soccer broadcasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kenya's competition authority is investigating the Kenyan pay TV business of South Africa's Naspers, which local rivals say has unfairly monopolised broadcasts of popular European football matches, a source at the authority said.

The business, which operates under the name MultiChoice East Africa and owns the DStv and Supersport brands, is the only pay-TV channel showing the English Premier League, which is hugely popular among Kenyan fans.

Supersport has the rights to broadcast all 380 games per season live across sub-Saharan Africa though the Premier League has also awarded free-to-air rights for some matches to Kwese Sports, which is owned by Econet Wireless.

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) source, who asked not to be identified, said an investigation was underway after complaints by local broadcasters but did not give details.

"We are aware of the investigation and are cooperating with the CAK. We do not believe there are any transgressions on our part," said Meloy Horn, Naspers investor relations officer.

MultiChoice East Africa employs 1,000 people in Kenya, which serves as a hub for East Africa, both for its TV subscription business and in its TV production facilities. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri in Nairobi and Tiisetso Motsoeneng in Johannesburg; editing by Edmund Blair and David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.