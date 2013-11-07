UPDATE 1-National Bank of Kenya nine-month profit doubles

(Adds interest income, expenses)

NAIROBI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kenya posted a 119 percent jump in pretax profit for the first nine months of the year to 1.26 billion shillings ($14.76 million), it said on Thursday.

National Bank is trying to reclaim its position as a top three lender in the country, which it lost in 1996 due to poor management and competition from rival lenders like Equity Bank .

Now ranked number 12 out of 43 banks in east Africa’s biggest economy, it plans to raise cash from the market in a rights issue to fund branch expansion and raise lending.

The lender attributed the growth in profit this year to a jump in net interest income and a drop in costs. Net interest income rose 21 percent to 4.3 billion shillings while costs fell by 7 percent to 4.6 billion shillings.

Managing Director Munir Ahmed said the bank was in the process of contracting 2,000 agents across the country to broaden its customer base.

Under Kenyan law, lenders can contract outlets such as shops and petrol stations to offer services like accepting deposits on their behalf.

"This will see the bank tap the huge unbanked market in Kenya, projected to grow by 4.2 million by 2016," Ahmed said in a statement. ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings)