FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Nation Media lifts pretax profit 2 pct
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
August 28, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya's Nation Media lifts pretax profit 2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Nation Media Group, which publishes Kenya’s leading newspaper, reported a 2.1 percent rise in pretax profit to 1.65 billion shillings ($18.7 million), citing tight cost control.

The publisher of Daily Nation and owner of other media outlets in the region said that last year’s first half had been buoyed by Kenya’s elections, which kept the east African nation’s population glued to televisions, radios and newspapers.

The company said it had beaten last year’s numbers by controlling costs and through new income-generation initiatives, though it did not give further details in its statement.

Nation Media has been diversifying beyond Kenya in recent years, launching papers and broadcast stations in neighbouring markets such as Uganda. It has also made a foray into online money transfer services.

Group turnover in the first half of the year rose 0.3 percent year on year to 6.45 billion shillings.

The company announced an unchanged interim dividend of 2.50 shillings per share, with the total interim payout amounting to 471.4 million shillings. (1 US dollar = 88.3500 Kenyan shilling) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.