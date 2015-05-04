FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Nation Media names East African Breweries exec as CEO
May 4, 2015

NAIROBI, May 4 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Nation Media Group selected Joseph Muganda to be its next chief executive, replacing Linus Gitahi who opted for early retirement, it said on Monday.

Nation Media, whose titles include one of the country’s biggest papers, the Daily Nation, also operates websites, radio and television stations in east Africa.

Muganda, who will start the job in July, joins from East African Breweries, where he served as managing director for Kenya.

Nation Media also elevated Tom Mshindi to the post of editor in chief, overseeing editorial content across all platforms. Mshindi had been the group’s chief operating officer and acting editorial director.

Nation Media shares closed at 225 shillings, down from last week’s close of 234 shillings. Muganda’s appointment was announced after trading had ended for the day. ($1 = 94.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Holmes)

