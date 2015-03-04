FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-National Bank of Kenya's pretax profit down 28 percent in 2014
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 4, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-National Bank of Kenya's pretax profit down 28 percent in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show pretax profit fell after exceptional item)

NAIROBI, March 4 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kenya said pretax profit fell by 28 percent to 1.3 billion shillings ($14.29 million) last year, weakened by a one-off exceptional item.

National said on Wednesday the pretax profit before accounting for the exceptional costs of cutting 190 jobs was 2.43 billion shillings, buoyed from the previous year by growth in net interest income and transaction fees.

$1 = 91.2800 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriril; Editing by Drazen Jorgic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.