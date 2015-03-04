CORRECTED-National Bank of Kenya's pretax profit down 28 percent in 2014

(Corrects to show pretax profit fell after exceptional item)

NAIROBI, March 4 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kenya said pretax profit fell by 28 percent to 1.3 billion shillings ($14.29 million) last year, weakened by a one-off exceptional item.

National said on Wednesday the pretax profit before accounting for the exceptional costs of cutting 190 jobs was 2.43 billion shillings, buoyed from the previous year by growth in net interest income and transaction fees.