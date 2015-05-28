FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's National Bank Q1 pretax profit jumps 20 pct
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2015 / 9:38 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's National Bank Q1 pretax profit jumps 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 28 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kenya posted on Thursday a 20 percent rise in first-quarter pretax profit to 707.28 million shillings($7 million), helped by higher interest income.

National Bank has been going through a revamp to cut overall costs as part of an effort to recover its position as one of Kenya’s top three lenders, a position it last held in 1996 before poor management hurt its performance.

The bank said in a statement its net interest income rose by a fifth to 1.86 billion shillings in the period to end-March.

Net loans and advances to customers rose 48 percent to 70.05 billion shillings in the period from a year ago, it said.

Earnings per share advanced to 1.77 shillings from 1.47 shillings last year, the bank said.

The lender said earlier this year it planned to raise 13 billion shillings with a cash call to support more lending and fund operations in new markets in the region.

$1 = 98.8000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.