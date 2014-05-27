FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Bank of Kenya posts 16 pct rise in first-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 27, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

National Bank of Kenya posts 16 pct rise in first-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 27 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kenya reported a 16 percent rise in first-quarter pretax profit to 588.5 million shillings ($6.70 million) on Tuesday.

The bank, which is preparing for rights issue to raise funds for expansion, said net interest income increased 20 percent to 1.55 billion shillings.

Shares in the bank were trading 3 percent down by midday, at 30.75 shillings, on worries over a 60 percent jump in bad debts during the period. ($1 = 87.9000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.