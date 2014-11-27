Kenya's National Bank says partnerships help lift 9-month profit

NAIROBI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kenya posted a 14 percent rise in nine-month profit, helped by partnership deals which it said helped improve customer access to its services, thanks to a larger number of automated teller machines and agents.

National is striving to reclaim its position as a top three lender in the country, a spot it lost in 1996 due to poor management and competition from rival lenders like Equity Bank .

One initiative is agent banking, which means local shops act as agents offering services, helping the bank reach what it says is a 70 percent slice of Kenya’s “bankable” population that has no access to any formal banking services.

The bank said on Thursday that pretax profit rose to 1.47 billion shillings in the period, on a rise in net interest income to 4.95 billion from 4.28 billion.

Loans and advances jumped 83 percent in the nine months, while customer deposits were up by a fifth.

National’s total assets rose to 117.1 billion shillings in the period from 91.32 billion shillings in the first nine months of last year. (1 US dollar = 90.0000 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)