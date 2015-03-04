FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenya's NIC Bank lifted by rising interest income
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya's NIC Bank lifted by rising interest income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

NAIROBI, March 4 (Reuters) - Rising interest income helped Kenya’s NIC Bank to a 24 percent jump in full-year pretax profit, it said on Wednesday, adding that it sees further growth being driven by targeting retail customers and small and medium-sized businesses.

The bank, which also operates in Tanzania and Uganda, said 2014 pretax profit of 6.23 billion shillings ($68.4 million) was helped by an 18 percent rise in interest income to 11.4 billion shillings.

Its loan book grew by more than a fifth to 102.04 billion shillings, while total assets were up by 20 percent at 145.78 billion shillings.

Earnings per share rose to 7.07 shillings from 6.12 shillings in 2013 and the bank recommended a dividend of 1 shilling per share, up from 0.75 shillings. ($1 = 91.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.