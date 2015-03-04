UPDATE 1-Kenya's NIC Bank lifted by rising interest income

(Adds detail)

NAIROBI, March 4 (Reuters) - Rising interest income helped Kenya’s NIC Bank to a 24 percent jump in full-year pretax profit, it said on Wednesday, adding that it sees further growth being driven by targeting retail customers and small and medium-sized businesses.

The bank, which also operates in Tanzania and Uganda, said 2014 pretax profit of 6.23 billion shillings ($68.4 million) was helped by an 18 percent rise in interest income to 11.4 billion shillings.

Its loan book grew by more than a fifth to 102.04 billion shillings, while total assets were up by 20 percent at 145.78 billion shillings.

Earnings per share rose to 7.07 shillings from 6.12 shillings in 2013 and the bank recommended a dividend of 1 shilling per share, up from 0.75 shillings. ($1 = 91.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Goodman)