FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's NIC Bank gets approval for bond issue
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 12, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya's NIC Bank gets approval for bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Kenya’s NIC Bank said on Tuesday it had received regulatory approval to issue 8 billion shillings ($91.06 million) worth of bonds to fund its expansion plans.

The lender, which also operates in neighbouring markets such as Tanzania, wants to use the funds to increase its capital base in order to boost personal and business loans.

“We expect to be in the market with the first tranche this month,” John Gachora, NIC’s chief executive, said in a statement, adding the notes will be issued over five years.

NIC Capital Limited, a subsidiary of NIC Bank, will act as the lead arranger for the issue. NIC also plans a cash call to raise an additional 2 billion shillings. (1 US dollar = 87.8500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.