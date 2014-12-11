FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's NIC Bank raises $23 mln in rights issue
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya's NIC Bank raises $23 mln in rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Kenya’s NIC Bank said on Thursday it had raised 2.1 billion Kenyan shillings ($23.2 million) through a rights issue, part of its plan to raise more funds to increase lending to businesses and individuals.

The bank issued and listed an additional 42.66 million shares with an offer price of 49.25 shillings per share.

NIC, which also operates in neighbouring Tanzania, raised $57 million in September through a corporate bond, part of a strategy to raise capital through a mix of debt and equity.

Banks in east Africa’s biggest economy have seen a rise in earnings, helped by increased lending on the back of steady interest rates and economic growth.

$1 = 90.5000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.