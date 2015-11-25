FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenya's NIC Bank reports nine-months profit up 8 pct
November 25, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya's NIC Bank reports nine-months profit up 8 pct

NAIROBI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kenya’s NIC Bank achieved an 8.5 percent rise in pretax profit for the first nine months of this year to 5.146 billion shillings ($50.43 million), the lender said on Wednesday.

The bank, which also operates in Uganda and Tanzania, said net interest income rose by more than 1 billion shillings to 7 billion shillings on the back of growth in lending.

Earnings per share edged up to 5.61 shillings from 5.58 shillings in the corresponding period last year. ($1 = 102.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Goodman)

