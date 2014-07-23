FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's NIC Bank profit rises on net interest income
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 23, 2014 / 8:58 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya's NIC Bank profit rises on net interest income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 23 (Reuters) - Kenya’s NIC Bank Ltd posted a 10.7 percent jump in pretax profit for the first half of this year to 2.91 billion shillings ($33.12 million), the bank said on Wednesday.

The mid-tier lender, which also has operations in Tanzania and Uganda, attributed the profit rise to a jump in its net interest income, a drop in provisions for bad debts and an increase in fees and commissions.

Net interest income rose 10 percent to 3.78 billion shillings while loan loss provisions dropped 42 percent to 198.66 million shillings.

Operating expenses increased by more than 200 million shillings. ($1 = 87.8500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.