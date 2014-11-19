FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's NIC Bank says nine-month pretax profit up 19 percent
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2014 / 5:17 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya's NIC Bank says nine-month pretax profit up 19 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Kenya’s NIC Bank Group said on Wednesday its pretax profit rose 19 percent to 4.74 billion Kenyan shillings for the first nine months of this year compared with the same period in 2013, helped by growth in net interest income.

The bank, which also operates in Tanzania and Uganda, said net interest income in the nine months rose to 5.83 billion shillings from 5.43 billion shillings, helped by a 26 percent jump in loans and advances to customers to 96.81 billion shillings.

Its earnings per share rose to 5.58 shillings from 4.72 shillings.

NIC joins other listed Kenyan banks like Co-operative Bank , Barclays Bank of Kenya and Equity Bank that have registered growth in profit in the period under review.

Banks in east Africa’s biggest economy have seen a rise in earnings, helped by increased lending on the back of steady interest rates and economic growth. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Eiting by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.