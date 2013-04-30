FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's NIC Bank's profit growth slows
April 30, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya's NIC Bank's profit growth slows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 30 (Reuters) - Pre-tax profit growth at Kenya’s NIC Bank eased in the first quarter, held back by a business slowdown ahead of presidential elections in March, the company said on Tuesday.

The mid-tier lender, which says it leads the asset financing segment and also operates in Tanzania, lifted profit by 20 percent to 1.2 billion shillings ($14.31 million) for the Jan-March period, compared with 29 percent expansion in the same period a year earlier.

Leading up to the March polls, there were widespread fears of a repeat of the nationwide violence that followed a disputed election in late 2007 and sent the economy into a tailspin. This time the vote was peaceful.

“With the uncertainty associated with the General Elections now behind us, most macro-economic variables are looking favourable for the Kenyan economy although some downside risks still remain,” Chief Executive James Macharia said in a statement on Tuesday.

He did not say what the risks were.

Net interest income for the quarter jumped 43 percent to 1.7 billion shillings after loans grew by a quarter to 70.6 billion shillings, NIC said.

Costs rose 41 percent to 1.2 billion shillings due to hiring of additional staff. ($1 = 83.8500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough and David Cowell)

