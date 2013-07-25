FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays banker appointed new head of Kenya's NIC Bank
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 25, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Barclays banker appointed new head of Kenya's NIC Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 25 (Reuters) - Kenya’s NIC Bank has appointed John Gachora as group managing director to replace James Macharia, who joined President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet in May, the bank said on Thursday.

Gachora, who will join the mid-tier lender in September, has been the head of corporate and investment banking at Barclays Africa in Johannesburg.

He previously worked with Absa Africa, Bank of America and Credit Suisse First Boston, NIC said in a statement.

His appointment is subject to the approval of the central bank, which regulates Kenyan lenders, NIC added.

NIC Bank, which also operates in Tanzania and Uganda, has total assets worth 108 billion Kenyan shillings ($1.24 billion). ($1 = 87.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.