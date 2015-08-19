FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's NIC Bank says pretax profit up 10 pct in first half
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 19, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya's NIC Bank says pretax profit up 10 pct in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Kenya’s NIC Bank increased lending in the first half to boost its pretax profit 10 percent from a year earlier to 3.2 billion shillings ($31 million), it said on Wednesday.

The lender, which also operates in Uganda and Tanzania, said loans grew 18 percent to 108 billion shillings, with growth spread across corporate and retail clients.

“For the second half of 2015, our focus remains on managing funding costs and operating expenses in addition to minimizing impairment costs through proactive risk management,” John Gachora, group chief executive, said in a statement.

NIC said profit growth also reflected the performance of its insurance and securities brokerage businesses. ($1 = 103.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.