Kenya's NIC Bank says pretax profit up 10 pct in first half

NAIROBI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Kenya’s NIC Bank increased lending in the first half to boost its pretax profit 10 percent from a year earlier to 3.2 billion shillings ($31 million), it said on Wednesday.

The lender, which also operates in Uganda and Tanzania, said loans grew 18 percent to 108 billion shillings, with growth spread across corporate and retail clients.

“For the second half of 2015, our focus remains on managing funding costs and operating expenses in addition to minimizing impairment costs through proactive risk management,” John Gachora, group chief executive, said in a statement.

NIC said profit growth also reflected the performance of its insurance and securities brokerage businesses. ($1 = 103.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Holmes)