Kenya's Nation Media's H1 profit falls after TV shutdown
August 6, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya's Nation Media's H1 profit falls after TV shutdown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Nation Media’s first-half pretax profit fell 8.4 percent after a shutdown of its television service for weeks in February but forecast improved performance in the second half of the year.

Four Kenyan television stations, including two belonging to Nation Media, were off air for 19 days after the government switched off all analogue signals, leading to advertising losses for the firms.

“Revenue in the television division in Kenya were depressed,” Nation Media, the biggest media house in east Africa, said in a statement on Thursday, after pretax profit fell to 1.43 billion shillings ($14 million).

The group, which publishes newspapers and operates broadcast stations and websites around the region, said turnover fell 5.2 percent during the period to 6.1 billion shillings ($60 million) despite better performance by its regional units.

The group said it would use measures to counter the disruptions that had affected its profit but gave no details.

“The board is cautiously optimistic of achieving improved results over the second half of the year,” the company said.

Nation Media said it would pay an interim dividend of 2.50 shillings per share for the period, similar to a year ago.

$1 = 101.1000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
