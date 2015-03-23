Kenya's Nation Media 2014 pretax profit up 1 pct, shares fall

NAIROBI, March 23 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Nation Media Group said on Monday its 2014 pretax profit rose 1 percent to 3.62 billion shillings ($39 million) after revenues slowed, but forecast better performance this year.

The company, which publishes the country’s leading newspaper, The Daily Nation, and operates several broadcast stations in the east African region, said its revenue dipped to 13.35 billion shillings from 13.37 billion shillings in 2013.

Shares in Nation Media Group NMG.NR closed 2.4 percent lower at 245.00 shillings as investors reacted to the weak earnings.

The company, which has been diversifying its operations in recent years, launching newspapers and broadcast stations in neighbouring markets like Uganda and Tanzania, said its earnings would improve this financial year without giving an estimate.

“The outlook for 2015 is positive, with the commissioning of a state-of-the-art printing press later in the year as well as benefits expected to accrue from resolution of the impasse on migration to digital television signal distribution,” it said.

Four Kenyan television stations, including two belonging to Nation, were off air for 19 days in February after the government switched off all analogue signals, leading to advertising losses for the media companies, analysts said.

Analysts said the move would introduce competitors to mainstream television stations, eroding their earnings.

Nation, which also runs a money transfer service, said earnings per share fell slightly to 13.1 shillings from 13.4.

It said it plans to pay a dividend of 10 shillings a share, unchanged from 2013.