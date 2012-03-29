Lack of adequate laws could delay Kenya oil flow

* Lacks experience in handling a complex oil industry

* Law governing sector enacted decades before oil find

* Says won’t fall into same pitfalls as its neighbours

By Kelly Gilblom

NAIROBI, March 29 (Reuters) - Kenya, which announced with fanfare this week it had struck oil, risks similar delays in producing crude oil that neighbouring Uganda has faced due to lack of a regulatory framework for the sector, according to oil firms exploring in the country.

While government officials in the east African country acknowledge there are some hazy parts of the law surrounding oil production, they say they are confident Kenya is ready.

But the industry is sceptical, with much at stake due to high costs and scant l aws for recovering and marketing oil found. The oil firms are discouraged by the example of Uganda where oil finds lay stagnant for a long time.

James Phillips, chief operating officer of Canada’s Africa Oil Corp., the company which discovered gas in Block 9, said the company won’t spend any money or move ahead with its plans in the area until Kenya’s energy ministry develops rules that would determine how that gas could be produced and sold.

“The government here is good and they’re very easy to work with, but they’re still finding their way,” Phillips told Reuters at an oil, gas and energy conference in Nairobi.

“If you don’t have reserves, then you don’t have the expertise and knowledge that comes with experience.”

Kenya said on Monday Africa-focused British firm Tullow Oil Plc, the operator in a joint venture with Africa Oil, had found oil to the north of the country, and was checking on the commercial viability of the find.

East Africa has become a hot spot for oil and gas exploration in recent years, spurred by new finds, but has yet to come to terms with a legal framework for the sector.

Analysts say the current rules in Kenya are insufficient and do not account for the vast complications such as environmental concerns, production rates and revenue sharing agreements.

For now, the oil and gas production and exploration process in Kenya is regulated by the Kenya Petroleum Act, a 13-page law passed around 1986, decades before its first oil find, and government officials say this needs to be revamped.

PITFALLS

Analysts said because Kenyan officials are inexperienced contracts can be skewed toward commercial interests, a risk factor from inadequate regulation.

Its regulations will fall short in handling environmental disasters such as oil spills, and in protecting property rights of oil companies negotiating with one another.

In some cases, reservoirs of hydrocarbons can extend into multiple blocks, each with a different licensed owner. Regulations usually dictate how companies extract the deposits without infringing one another’s property rights. Kenyan law is unclear on how to handle such a situation if it arises.

“They’re not well prepared because there’s been no production in the past,” said Mwendia Nyaga, lead consultant at Oil & Energy Ltd., a consultant with the energy ministry.

“The existing regulatory system needs to be improved as the issues they’re dealing with become more complex.”

Commercial hydrocarbon deposits were discovered in Uganda in 2006 by Tullow, but a tax dispute between Kampala and Heritage Oil, Tullow’s former partner in the oilfields, and wrangling over the production sharing agreements, resulted in delays to oil production.

In a similar tax dispute over unclear rules, Cove Energy said it was seeking clarity from Mozambique on a possible levy related to the sale of the British gas explorer, raising the prospect of a tax battle and potential delay to the $1.8 billion deal.

Martin Heya, Kenya’s petroleum commissioner, says the country will not fall into the same pitfalls as its neighbours.

“We think we have learned a lot from those who have discovered oil earlier than us,” Heya said, days before the Tullow discovery was made public.

“We are preparing (regulations), but we don’t put these things in the paper (newspapers) because you don’t want to up the expectations of the people so much ... so someone who you talk to might think we are unprepared,” he said. (Writing by James Macharia; Editing by James Jukwey)