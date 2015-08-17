FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Pan Africa Insurance reports 17 pct fall in profit
August 17, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya's Pan Africa Insurance reports 17 pct fall in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Pan Africa Insurance reported on Monday a 16.77 percent fall in first-half pretax profits to 412 million Kenyan shillings ($4 million).

The firm blamed lower returns on its investments, which fell to 65 million shillings from 223 million in the same period last year, while gross premiums dropped 7 percent.

Foreign insurers have been entering the Kenyan market, mainly through acquisitions, attracted by its growth potential, with less than 10 percent of the population having access to insurance services. ($1 = 102.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

