FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Pan Africa Insurance posts 82 pct rise in full-year profit
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya's Pan Africa Insurance posts 82 pct rise in full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 3 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Pan Africa Insurance Holdings recorded an 82 percent rise in full-year 2013 pretax profit to 1.52 billion shillings ($17.58 million) after higher investment income offset a slight drop in gross premiums.

It said that investment income on shareholders’ assets jumped to 708 million shillings from 113 million shillings, while gross premiums fell to 5.32 billion shillings from 5.44 billion shillings.

The insurer reported earnings per share of 13.05 shillings, up from 6.25 shillings, and recommended a dividend payment of 4.50 shillings a share, from 3 shillings previously. ($1 = 86.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.