Kenyan Portland Cement full year loss widens

* Production hurt by labour unrest, plant breakdown

* Posts 9.09 shillings loss per share

NAIROBI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Kenya’s East African Portland Cement posted a bigger annual loss, hurt by slowing sales, a major plant breakdown and labour unrest.

Portland said it made a loss of 849.7 million shillings ($9.96 million), compared with a 119.06 million shilling loss in the same period last year, after a 15 percent drop in revenues to 8.61 billion shillings.

The company said that production was hurt by labour unrest that caused operations to be suspended in January and a major breakdown of one of its kilns that hit production, coupled with a weakening shilling, rising power and raw material costs.

It posted a loss per share of 9.09 shillings for the year, from earnings of 0.02 shillings.

It said it expects its performance to improve, helped by falling interest rates, which is expected to lead to increased activity in the construction sector. But it added that this could be tempered by investors exercising caution in the lead-up to the country’s elections, due in March.

Construction has been one of Kenya’s fastest growing sectors over the last decade, fuelled by a burgeoning middle class with higher disposable incomes. Returns on investment in the sector have outpaced that of equities and government securities.

It did not recommend payment of any dividend. ($1 = 85.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Heavens)